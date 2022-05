Berlin Allows Celebrating Victory Day With Ukrainian Flag For 1 Hour - Media

Berlin authorities have allowed Ukrainian symbols to be used for a limited time during a commemorative event marking the day of the end of World War II in Europe, which will be held by the Ukrainian embassy.

Activist Oleksandr Snidalov, who will take part in the rally on May 8, told European Pravda about this.

According to Snidalov, the rally will begin on May 8 at 12.00 p.m. and will last about an hour, during which the use of Ukrainian symbols is allowed.

At the same time, he noted that Russian symbols of war - symbols Z, V, St. George ribbons and white bandages - are prohibited throughout Berlin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Berlin at the events on May 8-9, Ukrainian symbols were banned along with Russian symbols.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk was outraged by this ban.