In the Black Sea near Zmiinyi Island, Ukrainian military defenders destroyed a Russian Serna-type boat, and then published a video of it exploding.

The video was published on the page of the South Operational Command on Facebook.

“Zmiinyi is not just a fascinating new series, going to a record for quantity and scale! It was one of the iconic objects at the beginning of this invasion, it became a symbol of the strong rock of our firmness and destruction of the stubborn efforts of the enemy," the message says.

The published video shows how first people walk near the boat moored to the pier, and then the boat explodes.

The video shows footage of the strikes on objects on land, but when they were made is unknown.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 4, an advisor to the head of the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had damaged the enemy frigate Admiral Essen.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the port of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, destroyed the Russian large landing ship Saratov, two more ships of the Russian Federation Caesar Kunikov and Novocherkassk were damaged during an attack by Ukrainian forces.

In Sevastopol, the funeral of the Moskva cruiser was held.