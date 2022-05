The invaders on Saturday morning launched a missile attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, the bodies of 2 killed were removed from under the rubble of the building of a lyceum affected by the shelling.

This is stated in the message of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This morning the enemy launched a missile strike on the Donbas, as a result of which a fire broke out on the territory of building No. 1 of the Kostiantynivskyi Professional Construction Lyceum in Kostiantynivka city, Kramatorsk district. The fire was extinguished on an area of 50 sq.m. As a result of the removal of debris, 9 injured and two killed were found.

It is noted that 16 personnel and 3 pieces of equipment from the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region were involved.

Emergency rescue work continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the enemy to advance in the direction of Lyman and Sloviansk, Donetsk region.