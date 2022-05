On May 7, the number of killed children did not change compared to May 6 and made 223, and the number of wounded increased by 2 to 410 since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv region - 116, Kharkiv region - 98, Chernihiv region - 68, Kherson region - 46, Mykolaiv region - 44, Luhansk region - 37, Zaporizhzhia region - 27, Sumy region - 17, in the city of Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

It is indicated that on May 5, as a result of shelling by the enemy of residential buildings in the village of Chervona Poliana, Iziumskyi district, Kharkiv region, an 11-year-old boy was wounded.

On May 4, a convoy of private cars that left Vovchansk, Chuhuivskyi district, Kharkiv region, for Staryi Saltiv was fired upon by Russian invaders.

As a result of the shelling, a 6-month-old child who was in one of the cars was wounded, the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl is not yet known.

As a result of daily bombardments and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages, 1,635 educational institutions were damaged by the Russian military, 126 of them were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 11, Ukraine and Lithuania agreed to cooperate in the field of protecting children affected by the war in Ukraine.

On March 19, the occupiers illegally took to Russia 2,389 children who were in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.