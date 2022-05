The invaders fired four cruise missiles at Odesa region, but this did not entail the destruction of infrastructure or the death of people.

This is reported by the Telegram channel of the Odesa City Council.

"A missile strike with 4 cruise missiles using strategic aviation was carried out on Odesa region. There are no injuries, we will rebuild the infrastructure," the message says.

Despite the fact that there were no casualties as a result of this missile strike, residents of Odesa were urged not to neglect air raid signals.

"Observe safety standards, do not neglect air alarm warnings, do not panic, do not hinder the Armed Forces and the Defense Forces carrying out their tasks," the Odesa authorities added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city of Karlivka, Poltava region, but there were no casualties there either.

Meanwhile, Odesa and the region are again imposing a long curfew to avoid possible provocations and casualties. The restrictions will last from 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, and will last until 5 a.m. in the morning on Monday, May 10.