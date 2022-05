Russian troops have launched a missile attack on the city of Karlivka, Poltava region, there were no casualties.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Dmytro Lunin on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian enemy hit Karlivka with missiles - hit at an infrastructure facility," he wrote.

There are no casualties or injuries as a result of the enemy strike.

It is also reported that the fire that arose at the infrastructure facility as a result of a missile hit has already been extinguished.

The blast wave damaged window glass in buildings located nearby.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 24, 1 person was killed and 7 were injured as a result of missile attacks on the Kremenchuh heat and power plant and the Kremenchuk oil refinery (Poltava region).