The Russian military is removed from combat positions and thrown into Mariupol (Donetsk region) to guard the "parade," which the invaders plan to hold on Victory Day on May 9.

This is stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To guard the Kremlin killers, rapists, deceitful propagandists and their local henchmen who came to Mariupol, they forced the entire command staff of the 71st motorized rifle regiment of the occupation forces. Russian invaders are so afraid of the attack of the defenders of Ukraine that they forced the regiment officers to leave their combat positions and provide their round-the-clock security," the message says.

The 71st Guardian Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the occupying country's army (military unit 16544) is deployed in the village of Kalinovskaya in Chechnya.

The Main Intelligence Directorate published a list of the command staff of the regiment and reminds that for crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine, all war criminals will be brought to justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate, Mariupol, according to Russia's plans, should become the center of "celebrations" on May 9.