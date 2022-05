Russian Troops Personnel Losses On May 6 Up 200 To 25,100 Killed, Equipment By 12 Tanks And 17 UAVs

On May 6, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 200 to 25,100 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 12 tanks, 7 artillery systems and 17 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 07.05 approximately amounted to: the personnel of about 25,100 (+200) people were eliminated," the message says.

The enemy lost 12 tanks per day (total -1,122), 27 armored fighting vehicles (total - 2,713), 7 artillery systems (total - 509), 1 unit of rocket artillery (total - 172), 1 air defense vehicle (total - 84), 8 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (total - 1,934), 17 drones (total - 341).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 199 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 11 ships/boats, 38 units of special equipment, 90 cruise missiles.

The greatest losses of the enemy over the past day were observed in the Slobozhanskyi operational area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for May 5 increased by 200 to 24,900 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 18 tanks and 3 aircraft.