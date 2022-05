International Reserves Fall By 4% To USD 26.9 Billion In April

In April, international reserves fell 4% to USD 26.9 billion.

This is evidenced by the data of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of May 1, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 26,944.9 million.

At the end of April, they decreased by 4%, given the sale of currency by the National Bank, which is partially offset by foreign exchange receipts in favor of the government.

In general, the following factors determined the dynamics of international reserves in April.

The first one is the transactions of the National Bank in the interbank foreign exchange market.

Last month, according to balance sheets, the central bank sold USD 2,244 million in the foreign exchange market and bought back USD 43 million.

The National Bank's net currency sale in April made USD 2,201 million.

The need for interventions to sell currency arises from the excess of demand for currency over supply.

This is primarily due to significant defense needs, the import of energy resources and the provision of settlements with payment systems through the active use of cards abroad against the background of a slow resumption of exports.

Secondly, the dynamics of reserves were influenced by public debt management operations.

Internal and external foreign exchange revenues in favor of the Ukrainian government amounted to USD 1887 million.

In particular, EUR 629 million and USD 93 million came from the World Bank, EUR 300 million from the French government, USD 236 million from the Canadian government and EUR 120 million from the European Union.

The total amount of government payments for servicing and repaying government debt in foreign currency amounted to USD 614 million.

Of this amount, USD 420 million was allocated for servicing and repayment of domestic government loan bonds (OVDPs) denominated in foreign currency, and USD 78 million for servicing Eurobonds.

Besides, in April, the National Bank paid USD 84 million to the International Monetary Fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, international reserves in 2021 increased by 6% to USD 30.941 billion.

The NBU's official reserve assets rose 2% to USD 28.109 billion in March, and have declined 9.2% since the beginning of the year from USD 30.941 billion.