Ukrainian Symbols Banned Along With Russian Ones At Events On May 8-9 In Berlin

In Berlin, Ukrainian symbols were included in the list of restrictions at events on May 8-9. The same list includes Russian flags, LDPR flags and war symbols - the V and Z letters.

European Pravda reports this.

On May 8-9, Ukrainians in Berlin wanted to hold a peace rally to honor the victims of World War II, but faced many restrictions.

In particular, any Ukrainian symbols cannot be used at the rally. Also, representatives of Ukrainian organizations were forbidden to appear near monuments dedicated to World War II during such meetings. Now the organizers of the rally are looking for legal ways to lift the ban on the use of Ukrainian symbols.

At the same time, Russian rallies were planned in Berlin. They were also banned from using the flags of the USSR, Russia, "LPR," "DPR," the symbols of the Russian invasion and St. George ribbons. It is also not allowed to "play and sing Russian/Ukrainian marches or war songs."

Berlin authorities received applications for about 50 demonstrations and events on May 8-9, which is why the authorities have defined a number of restrictions in 15 districts, probably fearing conflict situations.

