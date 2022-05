On Friday, it was possible to evacuate 50 civilians from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region).

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we were evacuating civilians from Azovstal. On the way back, we had to pick up people at Port City (shopping and entertainment center in Mariupol). Unfortunately, we did not have time, since the column was forced to stand at Azovstal all day. There were fights and other provocations. The enemy constantly violated the ceasefire. Therefore, the evacuation was very slow. However, today we managed to take out 50 women, children and the elderly out of Azovstal," Vereshchuk said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the evacuation operation will continue on the morning of May 7.

If everything goes according to plan, at 5:00 p.m. near the Port City shopping center, Mariupol residents will be waiting for buses that will take people to the village of Bezimenne.

There, these people will join the evacuation convoy from Azovstal, which will leave for Zaporizhzhia the next day.

"I sincerely apologize to Mariupol residents who today did not wait for evacuation buses. Tomorrow we should succeed. We gather at 5:00 p.m. near Port City," wrote Vereshchuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, the Russian military fired at a car at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, which was planned to evacuate civilians from the plant, 1 soldier was killed and 6 were wounded.