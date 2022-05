Lend-Lease For Ukraine. Biden Will Sign Bill On May 9

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday, May 9, will sign a bill on Lend-Lease for Ukraine, which will greatly simplify and speed up the process of transferring weapons and military equipment to the Ukrainian military.

The corresponding statement was made by the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki.

On Monday, the President will sign a Lend-Lease bill to protect democracy in Ukraine, she said.

Note that the Lend-Lease bill will provide the U.S. President with expanded powers to transfer or lease funds to Ukraine to protect civilians from the Russian military invasion.

This is the second case of the application of this law in the history of the United States. The last time this was done during World War II, when the American side supplied weapons, equipment, resources and food to its allies, including the Soviet Union.

Recall, on April 28, the U.S. House of Representatives supported the resolution on the consideration of the Lend-Lease law, thanks to which Ukraine will be able to quickly receive the equipment and weapons it needs.

And on May 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for reviving the historical Lend-Lease program.

We also reported that the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk suggested that the German authorities also adopt a law on Lend-Lease for Ukraine using the example of the United States.