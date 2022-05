In Kherson region, 2,100 people independently evacuated from the villages of the Vysokopilska village community, part of which is occupied, towards Dnipropetrovsk region. This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Hennadii Lahuta.

"The local population on foot and, if possible, by vehicles numbering 2,100 people (Vysokopillia, Arkhanhelske, Kniazivka) was evacuated independently in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk region," Lahuta writes in a report on the situation in Kherson region.

According to Lahuta, the entire community lacks electricity, water and gas supply. Active hostilities are underway, the entire population needs urgent evacuation and humanitarian assistance. All administrative buildings have been destroyed.

"An official agreement on a "green corridor" is urgently needed to evacuate those who remain in the territorial community. Residents of the territorial community report that in recent days more orcs have arrived, trying to break through to Kniazivka. The invaders were actively shooting from grads at Mala Shesternia and villages nearby. A large number of volunteers and cargo are not far away, but transportation is impossible - the orcs refuse to allow anyone into the villages," Lahuta writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the second half of April, the Russian military in Kherson region met with the local population, during which they announced that there would be no more humanitarian corridors in the region.

We also reported that in the occupied territories of Kherson region, the Russian military force residents to issue pensions according to the laws of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the invaders announced a census in Kherson region. It is scheduled for the first half of May and may be one of the stages of preparation for mobilization in the region.