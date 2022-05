Ukraine Returns 41 People In 10th Prisoner Exchange With Russia On Friday - Vereshchuk

Ukraine returned 28 military and 13 civilians in an exchange of prisoners with Russia on Friday, May 6.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another prisoner exchange took place. 41 people returned, including 11 women," she wrote.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that 28 military and 13 civilians were exchanged.

Among those released is the rector of a church of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the Security Service of Ukraine reported that since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian and Russian sides have conducted 9 prisoner exchanges, as a result of which 324 people were returned to Ukraine.