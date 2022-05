Law On Permission During Martial Law To Detain Citizens Without Explanation For 9 Days Enters Into Force

The law, by which the Verkhovna Rada allowed law enforcement agencies during martial law to detain citizens without explanation for nine rather than three days, has come into force.

This is evidenced by the information on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law on amending the Criminal Procedure Code was adopted on April 14 and entered into force on May 1.

According to the law, the period of detention of a person without the decision of an investigative judge, court or decision of the head of the prosecutor's office during martial law cannot exceed 216 hours (that is, 9 days) from the moment of detention.

The detainee, before the court decision, but no later than 9 days from the moment of detention, must be released or taken to the investigating judge, court or head of the prosecutor's office to consider the petition for the election of a preventive measure against him.

The period of validity of the decision of the investigating judge on detention or the decision of the head of the prosecutor's office on detention, adopted taking into account reasonable circumstances, may be extended up to one month by the head of the relevant prosecutor's office at the request of the prosecutor or at the request of the investigator agreed with the prosecutor.

The term of detention can be extended repeatedly within the term of the pre-trial investigation.

In the event of the expiration of the term of the court's decision on detention and the impossibility of the court considering the issue of extending the period of detention in accordance with the procedure established by law, the chosen preventive measure in the form of detention is considered extended until the court decides the relevant issue, but not more than for two months.

