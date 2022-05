Poland has canceled permits for international fuel carriers that will deliver it to Ukraine. Previously, in order to enter Poland, they had to have a special permit.

This is reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine on its Facebook page.

"Russia's missile strikes on oil refineries and oil depots have created a critical situation in the fuel market. The goal of the Ministry of Infrastructure team in these conditions is the complete liberalization of international freight transport to solve this problem," it was reported.

To this end, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine and the relevant Ministry of Poland have reached agreements on the abolition of permits for all carriers that carry fuel.

The department noted that the new transportation rules have already entered into force. At this stage, they can be used by Ukrainian and Polish companies.

The Ministry explained that in order to take advantage of the new fuel transportation rules, carriers need to register by filling out a special form.

It was emphasized that registration should be carried out no later than a day before the fuel truck crosses the state border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of April, Serhii Kuiun, the director of the A-95 Consulting Group, said that a fuel shortage had begun in Ukraine. Gasoline and diesel began to run out at Ukrainian gas stations.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in the context of the war with Russia and the blocking of all the country's seaports, there is no quick solution to this problem.

We also reported that against the background of the fuel shortage, retail networks of gas stations raised fuel prices.