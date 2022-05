The Russian military has fired at a car at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, by which it was planned to evacuate civilians from the plant, 1 soldier was killed and 6 were wounded.

The Azov Special Forces Regiment announced this on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the ceasefire on the territory of the Azovstal plant, the Russians, using anti-tank missile systems, hit a car. This car was moving to civilians in order to evacuate them from the plant. As a result of the shelling, 1 fighter was killed and 6 were wounded," the message says.

The Azov Regiment emphasizes that the enemy continues to violate all agreements and does not comply with security guarantees during the evacuation of civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, announced the evacuation of about 500 civilians from Mariupol and the Azovstal metallurgical plant.