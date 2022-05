NATO Will Hold Meeting Of Commanders-In-Chief Of Defense Forces On May 19 With Participation Of Ukraine

The Military Committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will hold a meeting of the commanders-in-chief of the defense forces of the countries of the alliance on May 19 in Brussels (Belgium) with the participation of Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the alliance.

"NATO's highest military body, the Military Committee, will meet in person on May 19, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the Military Committee, will chair the meeting, which will be attended by allied defense commanders," the statement said.

It is noted that the meeting of the Military Committee of the Commanders-in-Chief of the Defense Forces will allow 30 commanders of the armed forces of the countries of the alliance to discuss issues of strategic importance to NATO.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will also join the commanders-in-chief at the opening meeting to discuss the geostrategic context and preparations for the Madrid summit in June.

The second session will be dedicated to Russia's war in Ukraine, and the discussions will be joined by the chiefs of staff of NATO partner countries - Finland, Sweden and Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said earlier that he was sure that the Parliament would not amend the Constitution regarding the course towards full membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).