Russian troops are already near Severodonetsk and are preparing to storm the city. This was announced by the head of the Severodonetsk Military Civilian Administration Oleksandr Striuk, Hromadske reports.

According to him, 15,000 civilians remained in the city, 80% of infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

“We still have people, some even earlier decided not to leave the city. Now it is very difficult to persuade them to leave the city. These are isolated cases when we manage to persuade someone to leave the city,” Striuk said.

He noted that loud shelling continues, the power supply is damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops, using aviation, resumed the assault on certain areas of Azovstal.

Over the past day, on May 5, the Ukrainian military repelled 11 attacks of Russian invaders in Donbas.