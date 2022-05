Russian Troops Resume Assault On Certain Areas Of Azovstal Using Aviation - General Staff

Russian troops using aviation have resumed the assault on certain areas of the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region).

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In Mariupol, the enemy continues to block units of the Defense Forces in the area of​ the Azovstal metallurgical plant.

"In some areas, with the support of aviation, they resumed assault operations in order to take control of the territory of the plant," the General Staff reports.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Popasna direction, the occupiers focused their main efforts on establishing full control over the Popasna settlement and resuming the offensive on the Lyman and Siversk settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Pentagon, most of the Russian forces moved away from Mariupol.

The occupiers headed north from the city.