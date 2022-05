Russia intends to hold a "parade of prisoners" in Mariupol (Donetsk region) on May 9.

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On August 24, 2014, a "parade of prisoners" took place in Donetsk. Then 50 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine marched through the streets of the city, garbage was being thrown on them. After 8 years, the Kremlin decided to repeat the "performance" on May 9 in Mariupol. For this, in addition to prisoners of war, they plan to get civilians change into uniforms," he wrote.

Podoliak also noted that this is a demonstrative mockery on the part of Russia over the Geneva Convention.

"Ukraine records everyone who is engaged in the humiliation and torture of our prisoners. Now the Book of Executioners is being updated, but one day the names from it will begin to be crossed out. These crimes will not have a limitation period," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Sergey Kiriyenko arrived in Mariupol to prepare the "parade."