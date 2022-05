Following extensive discussions between FISU, the Chengdu Organising Committee and other stakeholders, FISU Friday announced its decision to postpone the FISU World University Games until 2023. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The FISU Games had initially been scheduled for the summer of 2021, but were rescheduled to start in June this year in Chengdu, China following the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

All the efforts and attributions by the host city in the past three years have been highly acknowledged by FISU.