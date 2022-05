Yermak Announces Evacuation Of About 500 Citizens From Mariupol And Azovstal

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announces the evacuation of about 500 civilians from Mariupol and the Azovstal metallurgical plant.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We carried out the next stage of a complex operation to evacuate people from Mariupol and Azovstal. I can say that we managed to take out about 500 civilians," he wrote.

Yermak added that Ukraine will continue to do everything possible to save all civilians and military from Mariupol.

He thanked the United Nations for assistance in the evacuation.

Yermak also said that the next stage of the evacuation of people from Azovstal continues on Friday.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, more than 100 people were evacuated from the Azovstal plant on May 1.

On the evening of May 3, it became known that the evacuees from Azovstal had arrived in Zaporizhzhia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to help evacuate all the wounded, including the military, from the Azovstal metallurgical plant.