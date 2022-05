Shariy Faces Up To 15 Years In Prison In Ukraine

Blogger Anatolii Shariy, suspected of high treason, faces 12 to 15 years in prison in Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the sanctions of the articles of the Criminal Code, which are incriminated to Shariy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shariy is charged with crimes in Ukraine under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason) and Part 1 of Article 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and other characteristics).

As for the last article, it is about incitement of national, racial or religious enmity and hatred, humiliation of national honor and dignity.

According to the investigation, starting in 2012, through social networks, e-media and Russian TV channels, Shariy assisted Russian state and non-governmental structures in conducting special information operations.

According to Article 111 of the Criminal Code, Shariy faces a fine of UAH 3,400-8,500 or restriction of freedom for up to 5 years or imprisonment for up to 3 years.

Under the article on high treason, he faces a prison sentence from 12 to 15 years with or without confiscation of property.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 4, law enforcement agencies of Spain detained blogger Anatolii Shariy, whom the Security Service of Ukraine suspects of high treason.

Soon a court in Spain released Shariy from custody on bail.

Shariy was forbidden to leave Spain, his passport was confiscated and he was ordered to appear twice a month in the local court.