Current Account Of Balance Surplus In March Amounted To USD 1.4 Billion

The current account surplus of the balance of payments in March amounted to USD 1.4 billion (in March 2021, the deficit was USD 790 million).

This is evidenced by the NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine led to a sharper decline in imports of goods compared to their exports, and on the other hand, led to an increase in secondary income from humanitarian aid.

For the first quarter of 2022, the current account surplus amounted to USD 2.5 billion (in the first quarter of 2021, the deficit was USD 0.5 billion).

Excluding reinvested income, the surplus amounted to USD 3.1 billion (for the three months of 2021 – USD 1.3 billion).

The export of goods decreased in March by 52.4% (in February it increased by 22.3%), while import decreased by 65.2% (in February it increased by 27.1%).

Compared with the previous month, exports of goods decreased by 54.2%, while their imports decreased by 65.8%.

Exports of goods amounted to USD 2.3 billion.

The main factor in the decline was the export of food products, which decreased by 54.7% (in February it increased by 38.9%) mainly due to a decrease in grain exports (by 53.5%).

The volume of imports of goods amounted to USD 2.0 billion.

The volumes of energy imports increased by 4.5% (in February - 1.8 times).

The volumes of non-energy imports decreased by 75.9% (in February they increased by 17.2%).

The net inflow of foreign direct investment is estimated at USD 256 million (in March 2021 – USD 730 million).

Net equity inflows (excluding reinvested earnings) were USD 29 million (March 2021: USD 112 million).

The deficit of the consolidated balance of payments amounted to USD 58 million (in March 2021 – USD 713 million).

The planned repayment of the debt to the International Monetary Fund amounted to USD 673 million.

The receipt of 1,006 million special drawing rights from the IMF led to an increase in international reserves to USD 28.1 billion, which provides financing for imports in the current period for 4 months.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the current account deficit of the balance of payments in 2021 amounted to USD 2.1 billion (1.1% of GDP) compared to a surplus of USD 5.3 billion (3.4% of GDP) in 2020.

The current account surplus in 2020 was USD 6.6 billion (4.1% of GDP) compared to a deficit of USD 4.1 billion (2.7% of GDP) in 2019.

In 2019, the current account deficit in the balance of payments narrowed to USD 1.1 billion (0.7% of GDP).

In general, in 2019, the consolidated balance of payments formed with a surplus of USD 6.0 billion (in 2018 – USD 2.9 billion).