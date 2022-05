Russian frigate On Fire In Black Sea Near Zmiinyi - Media

A Russian frigate is on fire in the Black Sea near Zmiinyi island. Also, aircraft of the invaders are now circling over this area of ​​the Black Sea. This is reported by Dumskaya.

According to the publication, the explosion followed by burning occurred on board the Russian frigate of project 11356P of the Burevestnik type.

According to unconfirmed information, the Ukrainian Neptune complex hit the ship.

The publication does not indicate the name and number of the frigate.

MP Oleksii Honcharenko reported on Telegram that the Admiral Makarov frigate (number 799) was on fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 4, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine damaged the enemy frigate Admiral Essen.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the port of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, destroyed the Russian large landing ship Saratov, two more ships of the Russian Federation Caesar Kunikov and Novocherkassk were damaged during the attack of Ukrainian forces.

The funeral of the cruiser Moskva took place in Sevastopol.