The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company send dividends of UAH 128.318 million, 30% of its net profit for 2021, to the state budget.

The Government has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the Cabinet of Ministers made it send 70% of its profit or UAH 299.407 million to cover the losses of the previous years.

Therefore, in 2021, Ukrzaliznytsia’s net profit was UAH 427.725 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, Ukrzaliznytsia boosted the Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 42.8% year over year to UAH 14.5 billion.

In 2021, the company’s net profit was UAH 86.6 billion, up 15% year over year.

Ukrzaliznytsia incorporates Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, South, Southwest, and Prydniprovska railways.