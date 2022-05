In Mariupol, Russian troops continue their ground attack on the Azovstal metallurgical plant for the second day, despite statements by the Russian Federation that they only seek to block it.

That follows from a statement by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

Thus, it is reported that Russia's renewed attempts to take over Azovstal and complete the capture of Mariupol are likely related to the upcoming Victory Day celebrations on May 9 and Vladimir Putin's desire to achieve a symbolic success in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian troops, with the help of aviation, resumed the assault on certain areas of Azovstal.

According to the Pentagon's assessment, most Russian forces have withdrawn from Mariupol. The invaders headed north from the city.

For the third day at Azovstal, the invaders continue to try to seize the plant, where civilians and Ukrainian military are located. The Azov fighters published a video of the Russians unsuccessfully storming the plant.