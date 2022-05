Over the past day, May 5, the Ukrainian military repelled 11 attacks of Russian invaders in Donbas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that over the past day, the defenders of Ukraine in Donbas repelled 11 enemy attacks.

The military also destroyed 8 tanks, 11 armored vehicles, and 5 vehicles of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there was not a single functioning and undamaged gas station left in Luhansk region, drivers were urged to save fuel.

In the meantime, the number of Russian occupiers and enemy equipment near Izium, Kharkiv region, has significantly increased. Invaders are placed even in forests.

Also, the defense forces of Ukraine switched to counter-offensive operations in the Kharkiv and Izium directions.

On May 3, Russian occupiers inflicted 34 strikes on residential areas of Luhansk region. As a result, a woman from Lysychansk and a man from Popasna were killed.