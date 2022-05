A total of 631 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official figures, 223 children have been killed, over 408 have been wounded.

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of children has suffered in Donetsk region – 139, Kyiv region – 116, Kharkiv region – 95, Chernivtsi region – 68, Kherson region – 46, Mykolayiv region – 44, Luhansk region – 37, Zaporizhzhia region – 27, Sumy region – 17, Kyiv city – 16, and Zhytomyr region – 15.

On May 5, due to the shelling by the invaders of the regional landscape park Feldman Ecopark in the village of Lisove, Kharkiv district, Kharkiv region, a 15-year-old boy who helped feed and evacuate animals was killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 11, Ukraine and Lithuania agreed to cooperate in the field of protecting children affected by the war in Ukraine.

On March 19, the occupiers illegally took to Russia 2,389 children who were in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.