According to the Pentagon's assessment, most Russian forces have been withdrawn from Mariupol. The invaders headed north from the city.

This was stated by Pentagon Speaker John Kirby, writes CNN.

Thus, Kirby noted that the Russians are mainly conducting airstrikes on Mariupol and its environs, and in particular on Azovstal, where Ukrainian defenders and civilians are located.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the evacuation from Mariupol will continue today.

On Wednesday, May 4, Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced that as a result of the second evacuation operation, 344 people were taken out of Mariupol and its environs.

Yesterday, Adviser to Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Oleksii Arestovych, said that the Ukrainian military had pushed back the invaders from Azovstal.