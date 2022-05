In Dnipropetrovsk region, the night passed restlessly. Russian occupiers fired at Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove districts.

This was announced by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko on Telegram.

In addition, he said that in the Pokrovy community there was an "arrival" of an enemy missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Reznychenko said that on May 1, Russian occupiers fired at Synelnykove district. A woman was wounded as a result of the shelling.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine intercepted a telephone conversation of the Russian occupier, who spoke about the preparation of Russian troops for the assault on Dnipropetrovsk region.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian military on Wednesday, April 27, fired three times with cluster shells at the village of Velyka Kostromka (Dnipropetrovsk region), which borders on the Kherson region.