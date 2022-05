Evacuation From Mariupol Will Continue Today: Vereshchuk Calls Time And Place Of Gathering

Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has announced the continuation of the evacuation of the civilian population from Mariupol. The work of the humanitarian corridor is scheduled on Friday, May 6.

She has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She stressed that the area near the Port City shopping and entertainment center was chosen as the gathering place.

The start of the evacuation is scheduled for 12 p.m.

As earlier reported, a number of Ukrainian and Western media reported on the continuation of the next stage of the evacuation of civilians from the territory of Mariupol destroyed by the Russian military.

So, this information was confirmed by Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. He did not go into details, but said that a new evacuation operation was indeed being prepared.

And his deputy, Martin Griffith, reported on a convoy of buses that had left in the direction of Mariupol. According to him, the transport should arrive in the city on Friday morning.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Wednesday, May 4, Minister Vereshchuk said that as a result of the second evacuation operation, 344 people were evacuated from Mariupol and its environs.

And on May 3, it was possible to evacuate civilians who had been hiding for a long time in the basements of the Azovstal metallurgical plant, where the Ukrainian military is still holding defense.