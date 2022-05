Germany And U.S. Will Not Recognize Any Territorial Changes In Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation, during which they touched upon the topic of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, as well as the threat to the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The corresponding statement today, May 5, was made by government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, according to the German edition of Oldenburger Onlinezeitung.

According to him, the leaders of the United States and Germany paid the main attention to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Biden and Scholz discussed the military situation, as well as the state of support for Ukraine.

"They agreed that Ukraine should continue to receive significant support in the exercise of its legal right to self-defense," it was reported.

The leaders of the United States and Germany noted the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory and thereby restore the territorial integrity of the country.

Hebestreit added that during the conversation, Biden and Scholz stressed that they would not recognize steps within the framework of the Ukrainian-Russian war that contradict the territorial integrity of Ukraine and its sovereignty.

Recall, on March 4, the G7 countries (the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) announced that they would not recognize the change in the status of the territories of Ukraine that could be captured by Russia.

The war between Ukraine and Russia began on February 24, 2022, when Russian troops, as well as militants of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR," attacked the state border of Ukraine and the demarcation line in the Donbas.

According to repeated statements by the Russian side, which repeatedly changed its goals during the war, the task of the Russian troops is to "protect" the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" from Ukraine and "liberate" their territories along the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.