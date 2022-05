AFU Liberate From Invaders Several Settlements On Administrative Border Of Mykolaiv And Kherson Regions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated from the invaders several settlements on the administrative border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, inflicted rocket and bomb attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the infrastructure of the region.

"Thanks to the successful actions of Ukrainian defenders, the enemy lost control of several settlements on the border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions," the General Staff reports.

The names of the settlements are not specified.

Besides, over the past day, air defense units of the Air Force and Ground Forces hit nine air targets: four drones (two of them by anti-aircraft missile units of the Ground Forces) and three enemy cruise missiles.

Two aircraft are also hit, previously - Su-30 fighters.

The information is being specified.

