Court In Spain Releases Shariy On His Own Recognizance

A court in Spain has released blogger Anatolii Shariy from custody on his own recognizance.

This was reported by the El Pais edition, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This Thursday, the National Court agreed to release him (Shariy) until Ukraine requests his extradition to conduct a trial in that country," it was said.

The head of Investigative Court No. 4 of the National Court, Jose Luis Calama, forbade Shariy to leave Spain, seized his passport and ordered him to appear in the local court twice a month.

These measures will cease to operate in a month if Kyiv does not officially submit an extradition request.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 4, Spanish law enforcement agencies detained Shariy, suspected of high treason in Ukraine.