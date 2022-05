Lavrov Again Speaks About Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine

Russia does not use nuclear weapons in the war with Ukraine, but may use them in the future.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his informal communication with representatives of the diplomatic corps of the CIS countries. The recordings were made by Ukrainian intelligence and handed over to Guildhall.

"We are conducting our operation with conventional weapons. At this stage, conventional weapons. For the truth-uterus," Lavrov said.

Recall, on April 20, CNN, citing unnamed officials of the U.S. Department of Defense, reported that the U.S. military does not yet see a threat of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, CIA Director William J. Burns warned that Putin's threats about the use of nuclear weapons should not be taken lightly.

He believes that the failures of the Russian army in Ukraine could provoke the Russian President to extreme measures, in particular, the use of weapons of mass destruction.

And on April 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the world community to be ready for Putin to decide on the use of nuclear weapons.