In a phone call with Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett, Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized for Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's assertion about Adolf Hitler's Jewish origins. This was reported by the Israeli edition of Haaretz on Thursday, May 5, with reference to the statement of the office.

The publication indicates that Bennett accepted Putin's apology for Lavrov's words and thanked him for clarifying the attitude of the Russian President towards the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust.

"I believe that relations between Russia and Israel, based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect, will continue to develop for the benefit of our people and in order to strengthen peace and security in the Middle East,” it was reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the Jews the most ardent anti-Semites, and also said that Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood.

On May 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who compared him to Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler and said that the greatest anti-Semites were allegedly among the Jews themselves, inadequate.

On May 4, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov openly admired Nazi Germany.

Israel is inclined to support the sending of defensive weapons to Ukraine. The corresponding decision was discussed after the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the "Jewish roots of Adolf Hitler."