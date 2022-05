Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine, the Russian and Ukrainian sides have been able to conduct nine prisoner exchanges, thanks to which 324 people returned to Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported this.

"All this is within the framework of interaction, as well as the systematic and painstaking work of the Joint Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners, which operates under the patronage of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," it was reported.

The SSU noted that this work requires processing and verification of large amounts of information. Therefore, representatives of the Service recalled the existence of hotlines (+38 067 650 83 32, +38 098 087 36 01).

By these numbers, citizens can transfer information to the SSU about the facts of illegal imprisonment of Ukrainians or their capture.

Recall, on April 30, the Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Uncontrolled Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced a special exchange of prisoners with Russia.

And on April 14, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence announced the return of two Ukrainian pilots who had been in Russian captivity for more than a month.

Earlier we wrote that as of mid-April, Russian troops held 700 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and more than a thousand civilians captive.