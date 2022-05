The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has said that the so-called "special operation" of Russian troops in Ukraine has dragged on, although he does not know the planned deadlines for its implementation. The corresponding video was published by the “Pul Pervogo” Telegram channel on Thursday, May 5.

Lukashenko said that he was not too interested in the course of hostilities in Ukraine, but at the same time believed that everything would end faster.

"I didn't think this "operation" would drag on that way. But I am not so immersed in this problem to say whether everything for them, for the Russians, is going according to the plan, as they say, or how I feel it. I emphasize once again, I feel it so that this "operation" has dragged on," Lukashenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko announced a "special operation" to return Belarusian truckers who were allegedly held in Ukraine.

On April 12, military expert Oleh Zhdanov suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko were probably meeting in order to attract the Belarusian army to the war against Ukraine.

At the same time, at the end of February, a few days after the start of the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine, Lukashenko confirmed that ballistic missiles were launched from Belarusian territory on the territory of Ukraine.