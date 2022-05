The European Council President Charles Michel has said that at the moment the EU doesn't plan to refuse the Russian natural gas. Interfax reports about it.

So, Michel said that if it is possible to replace oil, then in the case with natural gas it is different.

"The market of oil is global, and there are other suppliers. Natural gas is other problem. It is not only energy resource. Natural gas can't be replaced with any other petrochemical product. Closing of the Russian natural gas crane isn't discussed now," Charles Michel said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier in media there was information that the European Union plans to intensify cooperation with the countries of Africa for the replacement of supply of natural gas from the Russian Federation and decrease in dependence on the Russian Federation in the matter.

Meanwhile the authorities of Ukraine because of the Russian military aggression call the countries and the companies from around the world to stop purchase of energy carriers of the Russian Federation that will allow reducing the financing of a "military vehicle" of Russia and affecting the conflict course.

We also wrote that the President of Russia Vladimir Putin threatened Europe with painful consequences in case of refusal from import of the Russian natural gas.