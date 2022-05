Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini has said that Italy will continue to support Ukraine in repelling full-scale Russian aggression, including through the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian military.

He made the corresponding statement at a joint meeting of the parliamentary defense committees, ANSA reports.

"On the basis of what is stated in the law, and in connection with the development of events on the ground, Italy will continue to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, including with the help of weapons capable of neutralizing the positions from which Russia is indiscriminately shelling cities and civilians," said Guerini.

The head of the Italian defense department stressed that it was decided to classify the type of weapons transferred to the Ukrainian military so that this activity was not perceived provocatively by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, May 3, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during his address to the Ukrainian parliament, announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine for GBP 300 million.

Earlier, we reported that the U.S. Department of Defense showed the process of loading and sending field howitzers to M777, which, as part of a new package of military assistance, should enter service with the Ukrainian military.

And at the end of April, the U.S. defense department showed the transfer of a batch of M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.