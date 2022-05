President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented an initiative for donations to Ukraine United24.

He announced this in an address on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This fundraising platform is part of the United24 global initiative that was launched to support Ukraine. Here, in one click, you can donate funds to help our defenders and civilians, and to rebuild Ukraine," he said.

According to the head of state, all transferred funds are immediately sent to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine, assigned to the relevant ministries - the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The relevant ministries will report on the setting of contributions once a week.

At the same time, fundraising reports will be updated every 24 hours.

According to the Office of the President, the goal of the initiative is to unite people from all over the world in their desire to help Ukraine.

Funds are distributed in 3 areas:

- defense and demining;

- humanitarian and medical assistance;

- restoration of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy appointed 6 ambassadors, including former Defense Minister Andrii Taran instead of Mykhailo Brodovych as Ambassador to Slovenia, and Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik as Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.