The Russian military on the night of Thursday, May 5, launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, at least 25 civilians were wounded.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At least 25 wounded civilians are a consequence of the air attack carried out tonight by the Russians on Kramatorsk. Six of the wounded need medical attention in the hospital," he wrote.

Kyrylenko added that the missiles damaged 9 residential buildings, a school and numerous civilian infrastructure facilities.

"Unable to fight with the Ukrainian army, the Russians continue to "fight" with our civilians. This is another war crime of the Russian army on our land. We fix everything carefully. No one will escape punishment," the head of the Regional Military Administration summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, the Russian military fired at the Avdiivka Coke Plant (Donetsk region), according to operational information, 10 people were killed and 15 were wounded.