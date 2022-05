President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Kyiv.

This was reported by the German edition of Bild, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Zelenskyy cordially invited the head of state Steinmeier and the entire federal government to visit Kyiv," the publication said.

It is noted that the conversation between Zelenskyy and Steinmeier lasted 45 minutes.

At the same time, the German President expressed solidarity and respect for the courageous fight against Russian aggressors to Zelenskyy.

It is also noted that both parties "agreed to leave the past behind and focus on future cooperation."

According to the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak, Zelenskyy’s conversation with Steinmeier really took place on Thursday, May 5.

"Germany remains a strong ally of Ukraine. There will be an official message about the details, I can only say that the Russians' hope for a split in European unity in supporting Ukraine is useless," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is confident that diplomats will resolve the scandal with Steinmeier's failed visit to Ukraine, and this incident will not harm Ukrainian-German relations.