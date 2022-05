On May 4, the Russian military launched an airstrike on the Holy Dormition Sviatohirsk Lavra in Donetsk region, 7 civilians were injured.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced this in a message posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the investigation, on May 4, 2022, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched an airstrike on the town of Sviatohirsk, Kramatorsk district. The Holy Dormition Sviatohirsk Lavra, which is now a shelter for refugees from Russian armed aggression, fell under the bombsight of the invaders. As a result of the shelling of the territory of the Lavra, the building of dormitory was damaged. According to preliminary data, 7 civilians were injured," the statement says.

Currently, police investigators and employees of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Full information about the affected and damaged infrastructure is being established.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sloviansk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is carried out within the framework of criminal proceedings opened on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code).