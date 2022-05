Draft Campaign Underway In Crimea, Conscripts Will Be Forced To Fight In Ukraine - Prosecutor's Office

Another illegal draft campaign is underway in Crimea, conscripts will be forced to participate in the war in Ukraine.

The prosecutor's office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula there is another, 15th illegal draft campaign launched by the Russian Federation. Conscripts, mainly citizens of Ukraine, will be forced to directly participate in the war of Russia against Ukraine," the message says.

It is noted that the prosecutor's office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea reported suspicions of committing a war crime to 10 "military commissars" of different regions of the occupied Crimea, including the so-called military commissar of the Republic of Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces stated that the invaders intend to ban departure from Crimea from April 30 to prevent the disruption of the draft campaign.