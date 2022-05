In the Black Sea, three enemy missile ships and one submarine are ready to launch a missile strike. Ukrainian air defense forces monitor the situation around the clock. This is stated in the message of the South Operational Command on Facebook.

So, it is reported that in the Mykolaiv and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to conduct hostilities and engineering arrangement of occupied positions.

It is noted that there were no active offensive actions of the enemy to advance to the west. However, during the night, a missile strike was launched on Kropyvnytskyi, and Mykolaiv was once again shelled with a Smerch at midnight.

The command stressed that the Russian invaders continue to destroy the infrastructure and psychological pressure on the population of all regions of Ukraine. There were no casualties after the missile strikes.

"The composition of the Rashist ship group in the Black Sea does not change. Three missile ships and one submarine are in readiness for a missile strike, but our defense forces and air defense systems monitor the situation around the clock in the Black Sea, in the air, and in all strategic directions," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia has reduced the number of cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea, but the threat of shelling remains.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russia wants to cut off Ukraine from the seas.