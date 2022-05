Lavrov is against avoiding war and stands for the use of nuclear weapons

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov defined the occupation of Ukraine as a geopolitical goal of the Russian Federation and did not consider the war a reason to refuse its implementation. In addition, Lavrov did not eliminate the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

This was stated in the audio recordings of Sergei Lavrov's informal communication with the representatives of the diplomatic corps of the CIS countries and revealed to Guildhall by Ukrainian intelligence.

"[The occupation of – edit.] Ukraine is a well-known idea, Brzezinski once said that without Ukraine Russia is not a great power, while with Ukraine it is. Of course, we cannot allow this to be done, to allow that wars and hostilities are avoided at the cost of constant and permanent geopolitical concessions", - Lavrov stated.

In response to the quoted question about the possibility of using nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs did not exclude the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the future, stressing that "Russia is using conventional weapons only at this stage".

"We are conducting our special military operation with conventional weapons. At this stage, only conventional weapons if you want me to be completely honest", - he said sarcastically.

Earlier, Guildhall published a recording of another part of Sergei Lavrov's informal talks with the representatives of the diplomatic corps of the CIS countries, where the Russian Foreign Minister, who recently made a number of anti-Semitic statements, openly admires Nazi Germany.