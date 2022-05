Japan Will Not Impose Embargo On Oil From Russia In Near Future

In the near future, Japan will not impose an embargo on oil from Russia - the country has "limited" energy resources, so it will be difficult for it to immediately follow the example of the EU. This was stated by the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Koichi Hagiuda, reports Economic Pravda with reference to Kyodo.

Thus, according to him, Japan has "limited resources" in the energy sector, so the country "would be difficult to immediately follow" the example of the EU.

At the same time, he said that it is important for countries that can limit the import of energy resources from Russia to coordinate.

Hagiuda added that Japan is ready to discuss new sanctions against Russia within the G7, following the proposal of U.S. President Joe Biden.

It is noted that in the last financial year, oil from Russia accounted for 4% of Japan's total oil imports, Russian gas was responsible for 9% of Japanese imports, and Russian coal for 11% of coal imports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ursula von der Leyen presented the details of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including the oil embargo and the disconnection of the Russian Sberbank from SWIFT (an international interbank information transfer and payment system).

However, Hungary is against the oil embargo, even with the exception for it and Slovakia.